As a veteran of the U.S. Army and having two sons who are veterans of the U.S. Navy, we have become supporters of many veterans’ organizations. I have seen firsthand the sacrifice that military families must make while their loved ones serve.
Far too often, this sacrifice goes unnoticed.
These families live with the threat that their loved one could be seriously injured or killed while serving their country. Thankfully, there are organizations dedicated to honoring our military families’ sacrifices.
The “Folds of Honor” program is dedicated to giving back to these families that give so much. This program provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen or disabled servicemen and -women. But this program wouldn’t be possible if not for the financial generosity of individuals and organizations. Anheuser-Busch has long supported the program and its mission of enhancing educational opportunities. Over the past 13 years, Anheuser-Busch has donated nearly $22 million to help make these scholarships and the dream of a new start a reality.
Thank you for continuing to prioritize our military families and recognize the sacrifices that they make along the way.
Theodore Predko
Homer City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.