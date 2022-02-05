There is a segment of the population who are most concerned with protecting the freedom to determine their own actions.
We often hear opposition to getting the vaccine and wearing a mask in the context of protecting one’s rights. But not in the context of public safety during a pandemic.
Not in the context of the common good. We must “adhere to the freedoms of this nation” is the message often heard. But the risk to others is too great.
Yes, you do have that right. But with every right comes a responsibility.
If the decision to not vaccinate would impact only you, great, then take the risk. But because the current variant of COVID-19 is highly transmissible, you also put your friends and family at risk.
Your choice, your “right,” puts everyone you come in contact with at risk.
Because someone can be an asymptomatic carrier of the virus, individuals may infect others without knowing it. You may be the cause of dozens of peoples’ illness.
COVID-19 cases in Indiana County are at record-setting levels while vaccination rates are among the lowest in the state. The surge this year began earlier and continues longer than the previous year.
If we can increase the level of vaccinations — especially in the younger population — wear a mask and follow social distancing, we just may be able to avoid another surge next fall.
The issue of guidelines and mandates is intended to guide our nation through a major health crisis and to get our community through this pandemic.
We all want to return to the day when these safety measures are no longer needed. But we must put in the work to get there.
Stephen K. Medvic, professor of government at Franklin & Marshall College, addressed this issue in a recent opinion article, “Sometimes, the common good outweighs the individual freedoms, like wearing a mask.”
“We have to rethink our understanding of liberty. It doesn’t mean sacrificing it entirely, or forever, but it does mean reassessing how liberty coexists with the well being of the entire community. For the time being, the delicate balance between the two must shift toward the common good.”
It is too late to avoid the current surge. But what we do now can make a difference as we head into spring and summer.
We all need to step it up and follow the safety recommendations regarding vaccinations, masking and social distancing.
Do it for the common good.
Ron Riley is a retired accountant with 23 years of experience in health care, including 18 years at Lee Hospital where he was assistant controller. He compiles COVID-19 statistics for The Indiana Gazette and has been monitoring numbers and trends since the start of the pandemic.