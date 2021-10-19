As voting for our next judge in Indiana County is quickly approaching, there is no doubt that Gina Force holds my vote.
Most importantly and first, Gina is a mother. She is the first assistant district attorney. She prosecutes violent offenders and predators. Not only in this way is she serving our community by protecting you and I, but she is also a child advocate for Children and Youth Services, providing a voice for children who may otherwise not have one.
Not only did Gina help my fiancé and I close on our first home, but she is also our voice in our ongoing custody proceedings. Because of her focus on family law, we chose to meet with Gina after we discovered my stepson was not properly being taken care of while at the home of his mother.
We knew after our first meeting with her that she was the one that would best help us and listen to our concerns! Our journey started in 2019, and Gina has never wavered away from guiding us in the right direction and we have never doubted her advice. I truly can’t fathom the thought of trusting her opponent with our situation, but that day could be coming if you don’t get out and vote. With saying that, no matter my personal circumstances, having Gina on our bench of judges will be the most beneficial choice for Indiana County!
When speaking with Gina, she has always been professional, knowledgeable, compassionate and reassuring. She has always done what was best for our young son — not us or other parties — our son always came first! For that, I am grateful. I could never thank Gina enough, truly.
I hope you will join me in voting for Gina Force on Nov. 2, 2021!
Always with gratitude,
Tristen and Dom Robinson
Indiana