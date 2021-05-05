For over 39 years I served as the family living educator for Penn State Cooperative Extension in Indiana County conducting classes in money management, food, nutrition, parenting skills, elder issues, etc. ... It was obvious then, as it is now, that Indiana County families, of all incomes, need help at times. Divorce, addiction, adoption, guardianship, abuse, lack of parenting skills topped the list but many families didn’t know where to go for legal help.
That’s when I learned about Judge Carol Hanna, our first woman court of common pleas judge, who I referred to as “the family court judge.” Elected in 2004, Judge Hanna retired in 2016, leaving behind a legacy of the program “Children in the Middle.” She tackled family issues in the courtroom, through education while protecting the children in the middle and keeping the family whole if possible. The program impacted many Indiana County families through seriously listening and weighing what was best for the children under the law. Recently, I met two individuals who attributed the Children in the Middle program as “saving their family” during a divorce years ago.
Can our present Indiana County court system save our next generation of families and children?
Last year I met Gina Force, candidate for the judge of common pleas court. My hope for Indiana County Families and its children was “energized!” Here’s a talented woman with an impeccable law background and incredible listening skills, who wants to help children and families going through crisis. She voiced this goal as a child of divorce herself. She has been preparing for the job of court of common pleas judge since this young age. After law school and establishing her private practice, she was court appointed as both a child advocate and a parent advocate for Indiana County Children and Youth. Believe me, not many lawyers jump at this intense work, but Gina Force did and they love her work!
We all know that men and women think differently on issues and solutions. It is time Indiana County Court of Common Pleas represents both genders.
Vote Gina Force on May 18.
Pat Leach
Marion Center