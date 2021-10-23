Gina Force has the right experience, character and integrity to be the next judge in the Court of Common Pleas for Indiana County.
I’m sure by now many people have heard about her superior work as the first assistant district attorney, her reputation as a tough prosecutor and the support she has from law enforcement.
You have likely heard about her advocacy in family court, protecting the rights of families and children in our county.
While I could list the many professional accomplishments that Force has earned, I want to share what I believe makes a great judge: character, integrity and judgment.
Force is a person of great character. She has strong roots in our county where her family is very important to her. In her work, Force never “wings it.”
She is diligent in her legal research, writing and preparedness for court. It is important to Force that the law, as written, is followed.
Force is a person of high integrity. She is a trusted attorney whose counsel has been sought by many attorneys across our county and our state.
She has been trusted for years to serve as the first assistant district attorney because of her integrity.
Force has superb judgment. She doesn’t play favorites. Force knows the law, stays current with cases from our appellate court and applies the facts.
The decisions made in our courtrooms have consequences throughout Indiana County. The best judge is a person with great character, high integrity and superb judgment.
While our judges makes some difficult decisions, this decision is easy. Force has the character, integrity and judgment to be a great judge.
Bob Manzi
Indiana