We are writing to ask for your consideration of attorney Gina Force for judge.
Gina first became our counsel when we found ourselves unexpectedly involved in a child guardianship case in 2016. We had inquired with an Indiana child advocacy agency for their experience with legal counselors. They were very familiar with attorney Force and stated she was involved with a number of family cases there. We learned that she was a parent’s advocate with Indiana’s Children and Youth Services.
We feel blessed to have access to Gina’s expertise and continued guidance in what has been a complicated legal process.
Gina welcomed us as a family, but most importantly made the three of us confident the she has the child’s best interests at heart.
Attorney Force has worked in the Indiana County District Attorney’s office since 2016, prosecuting drug, violent criminal and homicide cases. She was promoted to first assistant DA and continues to serve in that role today.
We feel with both her concentration in family law in her private practice, as well as her experience as first assistant DA, she is a uniquely qualified candidate for Judge. Gina has told it has always been her dream to be able to serve as a judge. Again, we ask for your consideration of attorney Gina Force for judge. Please vote in the May 18 primary.
Beth and Tom Strittmatter
Indiana