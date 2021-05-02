On May 18, Indiana County voters will nominate our next judge candidates.
Due to the ages of our current judges, the general election in the fall will likely be the last judicial election for the next 20 or more years. Therefore, it is critically important that we get this decision right. The election is not about party politics. It’s about electing the right person for the job.
While practicing law for more than 35 years, I appeared before more than 50 judges in at least 20 counties. My clients and I personally experienced the lasting impact, both good and bad, that judges’ decisions have on real people. An effective judge checks his or her ego at the door, listens to those involved and always attempts to do the right thing. A judge must be knowledgeable, experienced, honest, hard-working, empathetic, trustworthy, even tempered, unbiased, open-minded, humble and fair. I have carefully observed Gina Force’s personal growth and professional development over the past 15 years. Undoubtedly, she possesses all of the characteristics necessary to become a superbly effective judge.
Gina has a passion for upholding the law, a commitment to holding criminals accountable, a track record of protecting our children and families and a reputation for doing the right thing. As our First Assistant District Attorney, Gina has extensive courtroom experience and has earned the respect of law enforcement As a court-appointed advocate, Gina has fought to preserve the family unit. In her private practice, Gina has distinguished herself in representing small businesses, municipalities and individuals in complex legal matters.
Given her extensive experience in family law issues which are most frequently heard by our third judge, I believe that Gina’s female perspective and intuition would be invaluable in court. In my opinion, Gina Force has the potential of becoming one of the best judges in county history.
For all these reasons and more, I unequivocally and unconditionally endorse Gina Force for judge. Please join me in voting for Gina Force for judge on May 18.
Jonathan B. Mack, Esquire
Indiana