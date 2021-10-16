I am sure that the candidates running for Indiana County judge have different experiences that would serve them well. However, I am confident that the other candidate does not have the experience and qualifications that Gina Force does, and that is why I am supporting Force for Indiana County judge.
She grew up here and worked different jobs to put herself through college and law school.
When she could have went anywhere and worked, she returned to Indiana County to practice law.
Force has been a tireless advocate to her community, entering public service by taking a job in the District’s Attorney’s Office. From there she worked hard and rose in the office to currently serve as first assistant district attorney. Force’s rise came from her usual determination and hard work. She spends her days protecting our community as first assistant district attorney, keeping our streets free of violent criminals and drug dealers.
Force is also a child advocate for our county. In this role, she helps navigate the legal system to protect children and put their welfare first when making decisions that deal with their lives.
Force is the type of person we should have as our next judge, a hard-working public servant who is family and community minded first.
I am certain that her faith and dedication has been instrumental in her success. That is why I will be voting for Force for judge on Nov. 2.
Pastor Blair L. McCauley
Light of Life Ministries, Brush Valley