Party politics has no place in the election of our next Indiana County judge of common pleas, otherwise known as the family court judge. The qualifications of the judge must be to have an intense, hands-on knowledge of family law as well as criminal law. Family law focuses on issues of divorce, custody, guardianship, foster care, abuse, sexual assault and often death. The goal is what is best for the child and getting justice under the law.
Gina Force, candidate for family court judge, was easily supported in the primary election by both Republican and Democrat voters because of her depth of family law. They knew hurting Indiana County families. Let’s hope that gone are the days “that the mother is the best one to raise the child while ignoring the loving caring father supported by caring grandparents.”
Yet, there are still challenges like the death of a young mother soon followed by the death of the father. Who got custody of the school-age children?
The loving grandparents with the means to raise them? Nope, the father’s live-in girlfriend. There is something wrong with this picture and this needs to change.
Force felt the hurt and pain of divorce at age 11 when her loving parents divorced. At that time, she vowed to try to help other children like her when she grew up. With a degree in criminal law and justice, a distinguished law degree from Syracuse University and her passion to help children, she opened her private law practice, was appointed a parent/child advocate for Indiana County Children and Youth and also holds the office of first assistant district attorney. This is no easy feat!
Don’t fall for the claims of her opponent that “she hasn’t been a lawyer long enough to have experience.” Years in practice does not equal quality.
Remember, her opponent lost the DA job only after two terms.
The family court judge is a lifetime appointment. We cannot gamble with the lives of children. It is time we elect our second woman family court judge in the history of the county … Force on Nov. 2.
Pat Leach
Marion Center