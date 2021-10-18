I’m Bob Fyock, Indiana County sheriff, and I am writing to share with you my thoughts on the upcoming election for judge for the Indiana County Court of Common Pleas.
A judge must be well versed in the law and be able to have the ability to understand all the circumstances, obtain all the information and apply the law appropriately to each case as presented.
I am wholeheartedly supporting Gina Force for judge. She has outstanding qualifications in the law and always is dependable and willing to go beyond what may be required. She reaches out to show and give respect to all the individuals she interacts with, in order to receive their respect.
Gina is a person who is creditable and someone who can be trusted and fair. She is accountable for her actions.
Her work ethics in her private practice as well as her position as first assistant district attorney are some of the most outstanding I have ever witnessed. Gina has and will continue to show her dedication to protecting and serving all the residents of Indiana County.
I’m asking you to join me and give your support and vote for Gina Force on Nov. 2. Together, let’s make Gina Force the next judge of the Indiana County Court of Common Pleas. She is the right choice.
Robert Fyock
Indiana County Sheriff