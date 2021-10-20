Gina Force is the right choice for judge. In addition to education and intelligence, Gina has proven experience, as is evidenced by the effective execution of her duties.
Furthermore, Gina is free of any behaviors that reflect immorality or indiscretions in her personal life as well as her professional one.
She does what the law demands and is not swayed or influenced by anyone or anything other than the law. These qualities are essential in a judicial candidate.
Sadly, from a personal standpoint, we feel that we were recipients of actions in contradiction to the above attributes.
Our immediate family member was victimized by a predator. Many charges were filed by the Pennsylvania State Police (including felonies). During the time that the case was active, we never felt that the then DA’s office was ever supportive. Patrick Dougherty was the DA at that time. We never felt that we were treated with empathy and concern. The victim never felt validated. Most importantly, the victim’s voice was never heard.
We believe that because of the actions and inactions of the DA’s office, justice was not served. Now, we as a family have a life sentence of dealing with the repercussions of PTSD and other social and emotional side effects.
Not feeling validated by the people who are supposed to support you is a revictimization of the crime itself.
This incident is difficult for our family to talk about. Our motivation is that we don’t want another child or family to experience what we did.
In all likelihood, there will not be another judicial election for the next 20 years.
We need to elect a person with flawless character, not someone whose main claim to eligibility is that he has put in the time and paid his dues.
For all of these reasons, we feel that Gina Force is the only candidate who meets the necessary high standards of ethics and integrity and, therefore, is who we are supporting for Indiana County Judge of Common Pleas.
Tom and Mary Angelo
Indiana