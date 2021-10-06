This year we have two candidates in the race for Indiana County judge, however there is only one candidate who possesses the experience and qualifications that we need. Gina Force is the candidate who I will be voting for on Nov. 2.
I have spent my career advocating for women across the public and private sectors and I’ve seen what strong women can do. Gina Force is one of those women. She is a mother, owns her own law firm and serves Indiana County as the first assistant district attorney.
Our next judge will likely oversee many cases through the family court division. Gina Force is the only candidate with extensive experience in family law.
She is a child and family advocate, helping families adopt children or protecting kids by removing them from an abusive or dangerous situation.
In addition to practicing family law, Gina Force is a tough on crime prosecutor.
She has helped protect our community by putting violent criminals, drug dealers and those who prey on seniors behind bars and always makes sure the victims receive justice.
Gina Force possesses the qualities I want to see in our next judge and I am excited to cast my vote for her this November.
Christine Toretti
Indiana