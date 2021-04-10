I am writing this letter to the editor to voice my support for Gina Force in the race for Indiana County judge.
As an individual who has worked in the legal field in Indiana County for 18 years, I have had the opportunity to interact with many local attorneys including the three candidates on the ballot for the Indiana County Court of Common Pleas judge.
I had the privilege of working with Gina Force both at a local law firm where she started her career and currently in the District Attorney’s Office where she serves as the first assistant district attorney.
I am supporting Gina Force for judge because she is highly qualified and has the characteristics of a great judge including integrity, professionalism, temperament and discernment. While qualifications are important, I believe character is essential.
Character sets one individual apart from another. Gina Force holds her moral integrity as a standard when executing her duties and does not shy away from doing the right thing.
I would encourage anyone that has not had the opportunity to meet Gina to attend one of her events. She is genuine and you will notice all of the above-mentioned qualities the moment you meet her. I believe Gina is the best candidate we have for Indiana County judge.
Misty Hollis
Glen Campbell