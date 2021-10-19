As we select our next judge there is only one choice for me — Gina Force. Gina is not only a prosecutor and an active member of our community; most importantly, she is a parent. Ms. Force is the only candidate running who focuses a great deal on family law.
In addition to being a tough prosecutor who has spent her time protecting the community from violent criminals, drugs dealers and predators, Gina has worked with the County Children and Youth Services as a child advocate.
In this role Gina has seen how the justice system can rehabilitate families or how it can be used as a tool to protect kids and remove them from abusive or dangerous situations. For this reason, my wife and I chose to seek the aid of Ms. Force when trying to grow our family.
My wife and I struggled with infertility for years and then turned to adoption to become parents. With no luck adopting domestically, our hearts turned to South Korea.
Our lives forever changed when we brought our son home on Christmas Day of 2019. Although our son Ayden’s adoption was finalized in Seoul, we wanted to make sure that his U.S. citizenship status was made completely official. Gina helped us with the re-adoption process. She helped us get Ayden a Pennsylvania birth certificate and also presented our case to make sure this adoption was totally recognized and officiated in the United States.
While working with her on this case, and also other family real estate and business ventures, Gina was professional, extremely knowledgeable and prompt. She is incredibly articulate and can work with families and the courts to make sure that everyone’s best interests are served. I am positive that she can use her skillset to work fairly and objectively as an Indiana County judge.
The next judge will oversee a lot of cases through family court and there is no one more qualified than Gina Force. That’s why she is my top choice. Please join me in voting for Gina on Nov. 2.
Nihar Ghate
Indiana