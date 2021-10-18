We will be selecting our last judge in Indiana County for what could be two decades. This next judge needs to be chosen wisely. This choice should be made on multiple qualification aspects. Experience, compassion and dedication are equally important qualities for a judge.
I recently retired from being a Pennsylvania state trooper with 25 years of service; 22 years serving Indiana County. I know what job experience brings. I know what it is like to be a victim of a violent crime. I know possessing empathy and compassion while being fair and impartial is a trait that cannot be learned no matter your experience.
A focus on people and understanding their personal experiences in the judicial process is important. The law is clear but a judge needs to have ability and dedication for it to be effective. Gina is that candidate.
I had the privilege of working with the candidates, judges, the district attorneys’ office, public defenders and many attorneys. Some stand out and make an impact on your career, and to the victims of crimes, beyond bringing a judicial process to court. Gina has stood out as one that excels in ability, empathy and dedication.
I was privileged to experience her capabilities as the first assistant district attorney and an outstanding child advocate.
I have been privy to countless times in which her experience with the legal system has protected children and put their welfare first. Gina has always been prepared, focused and passionate about cases we have worked together. She is clearly respected by all in the system.
Experience does matter but how is that gained? Is it by time or is it knowledge, dedication, ability and focus? I believe the latter. I believe being tough on crime is important. I also believe that compassion with a focus on rehabilitation is also a factor.
Gina possesses the capabilities to excel as a judge. Gina Force is the type of person that should be running for office, a hard-working public servant who is community minded first. I will be casting my vote for Gina Force.
Allison Goswick
Indiana