With the general election rapidly approaching, the voters of Indiana County will soon elect our third judge who will preside over Courtroom #3. In that courtroom, this newly elected judge will predominately hear and decide cases involving criminal and family law issues. It’s critically important we elect the candidate who has the right experience in these areas. That candidate is clearly Gina Force.
Because of her hard work and dedication, Force has earned the endorsement of local law enforcement. She is an experienced, seasoned, no-nonsense prosecutor who has built an impressive track record of working hand-in-hand with law enforcement to aggressively prosecute criminals and hold them accountable, all of which advances her lifelong goal of making this county a safer place to live and raise our families.
As the only candidate who has been the court-appointed child and parent advocate, Force has, for years, worked daily with our Children & Youth Services office in a determined and relentless effort to protect children, advise parents in crisis and preserve the integrity of the family unit. Her courtroom experience, in both criminal and family law matters, is simply unmatched.
If elected, Force will continue to work hard to protect us, our children and families for decades to come. As an attorney who has practiced law for more than 35 years and appeared before more than 50 judges in at least 20 counties, I have no doubt whatsoever that Force has everything it takes to be our next judge. Her work ethic, fairness, integrity, intellect, experience, temperament and heart for this community are extraordinary. She is the perfect fit for the responsibilities of Courtroom #3, and we need her there.
Please join me in voting for Force on Nov. 2.
Jonathan B. Mack, Esq.
Indiana