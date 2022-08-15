With climate change being experienced in Pennsylvania and elsewhere, the risk of forest fires is increasing and White’s Woods is no exception.
To say forest fires do not occur in Pennsylvania is not true. The Department of Conservation & Natural Resources has stated that forest fires do occur, usually in spring and fall when it is dry, the humidity is low and it is windy.
When I voice my concerns for White’s Woods, I am not mincing words, not being facetious or grandstanding. White’s Woods is filled with dead, dry trees. A dead tree does not remove carbon dioxide, does not produce oxygen, and does nothing to improve air quality.
On Aug. 10, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette published an article titled, “Pennsylvania has so far been able to avoid wildfires. Climate and forest scientists warn that could change.” I didn’t read the article until Aug. 11, the day after the White Township supervisors’ meeting, but it certainly lends credibility to everything I have been saying for a long time.
The article mentions DCNR recommends controlled burns and mitigation of undergrowth. A controlled burn in White’s Woods would be extremely dangerous but mitigation of dead, dry trees would be a step in the right direction to preventing a forest fire.
Gail L. McCauley
White Township supervisor