After four months as publisher of the Gazette, I want to thank the Indiana community for the gracious welcome extended to me here. More than anything, it has been an education in learning the ins and outs of this community — the civic organizations, businesses of all sizes, elected officials, educators and their institutions, law enforcement officials and, most importantly, our readership.
I have learned how much this community rallies when facing adversity and the leadership of different organizations work together to solve difficult problems. Qualities like this make me realize what a good place Indiana is to live.
From those of you that visit our building at 899 Water St. in Indiana to drop something off, place a classified ad, or purchase a paper, I have discovered through personally meeting you how much passion exists for our newspaper. In meeting our advertisers, I have learned how it successfully serves them to connect with their consumers.
A few months ago, we launched our reader survey. It served as an instrument to learn more about our readership, how they utilize the Gazette and other sources for news and information. Thanks to several hundred of you that participated, we learned a great deal about you and your expectations. In some regards we are meeting them; in others we are not.
All of us at the Gazette are committed to improvement and there are several things we are striving to make better. At the top of our priority list is providing you as much local news coverage as possible. We have shifted our focus to more local reporting, and you can see the coverage of events increasing all the time.
Another area in which we must improve upon is service. It has improved, but not to the level I would personally like to be. Recruiting quality newspaper carriers remains challenging in the current economic environment, but we are improving. More enhancements to your delivery experience will be forthcoming as we are constantly refining our distribution.
Some of the key takeaways from our survey about you are:
- Ninety percent own their own home.
- Average age is 49 years old.
- Thirty-eight percent work in the professional the fields of education, healthcare, and banking.
- Thirty-seven percent are Democrats, 47 percent are Republican, and 16 percent are independent.
- Seventy-three percent identify the Gazette as their most relied upon source for local news and information.
- Seventy-five percent of our readership has subscribed for more than 10 years.
- Fifty-nine percent read the entire edition.
- Eighty-eight percent own a smartphone.
- Fifty-five percent use a tablet.
- Twenty-eight percent read both the print and electronic versions of the paper, while more than 70 percent still prefer the print edition.
- Sixty-four percent identified accuracy and consistency are the most important aspects of their subscription delivery.
- The topics most engaging by interest level are local government
— 98 percent, state government 97 percent, events — 94 percent, education —
- 93 percent, and healthcare 91 percent.
- Thirty-four percent of you are willing to pay for more content.
- Eighty-one percent state the Gazette strengthens the connection to the community.
That last point is paramount as it reaffirms how important the newspaper is to you. Our team at the Gazette has the obligation to serve this community and sustain a business model that will gather the news and information you expect and deliver it in the form you wish to consume it — printed or electronically.
In the coming months, look for an innovative redesign of our web page, along with an app you can use on your smartphone to get the news. We want to consistently provide you with more value from the Gazette.
We are always looking for new story ideas, ways we can enhance our coverage, or a news tip. Email our editor Michael Johnson at mjohnson@indianagazette.net or call us at (724) 465-5555.
Please keep the feedback coming, whether it be positive or negative. Feel free to contact me directly with complaints or compliments at bnalepa@indianagazette.net. If you stop by our building sometime, I will welcome the chance to personally meet you.
Indiana, I thank you again for your patronage of the Gazette and your warm welcome to the area.