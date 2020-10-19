This is not quite an all-too-real 1939 nor a fictional 1984 where lies were used as weapons of politics, but here are some words from a man who experienced one midcentury nightmare time and warned of a possible other nightmare future: “A people that elect corrupt politicians, imposters, thieves and traitors are not victims, but accomplices. ... If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” — George Orwell (Eric Blair)
Pretty sure Biden will not: grab your daughter by the short hairs; cheat on his taxes; launder money for the Russian mob — Putin; have most of his ex-senior staff call him unfit for office; spend more time at his golf resort than working; spend more time watching how he is doing on TV than golfing; try to make a buck off the job at the expense of our country; let hundreds of thousands of Americans suffer and die when more could have been done (RIP all the Herman Cains); degrade our country in
the eyes of the world; and so much more.
Vote Biden, because four years of this genius nightmare are enough.
William Glover
Plumcreek Township