The founders of our great country disagreed on many things, but on one thing they all concurred — the country could not exist without a free press. They deemed it so essential they called it the “Fourth Estate.”
The free press has served us, as they expected it would, for over two centuries — right up until the year 2020. For all intents and purposes, in 2020, the long-standing free press finally and completely abandoned its original duty to America.
It had been steadily moving in the direction of the political left, beginning in the last half of the 20th century, but in 2020 it took that final step, over the line, and fully committed itself to serving the political left as its purveyor of public relations.
The founders would surely be heartbroken to discover that after so many years of America being the harbinger of freedom and truth to the entire world, it had willingly laid down its torch and descended into a lowly political gutter and would shine no more.
They would also realize that with the abandonment of its duty to courageously dig for the truth, regardless of the ramifications, so that we the people could be informed, America, as it was originally conceived, would cease to exist.
It would no longer serve as the shining ideal that the rest of world could look to and aspire to emulate. It would now fall in line with the other socialist governments of the world, where the goal is to conform to dictates of the collective and where the group would subsume the individuality of thought and imagination, and the state would become the sole, remaining object of worship.
The last great hope of the world has been extinguished.
May God help us.
Terry Ray
Indiana