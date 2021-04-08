April 8 marks the one-year anniversary of the Friends of White’s Woods (FWW) discovery of trees marked for timbering in the White’s Woods Nature Center (WWNC) — markings that, we soon realized, were the outcome of a White Township timbering project in motion since 2018, almost entirely out of public view.
The outcry that ensued caught the attention of DCNR administration, who, though legally responsible for overseeing Project 70 lands such as the WWNC, had not previously been asked to review township plans to timber. So DCNR stepped in to allow public input and to initiate their review.
In this past year, FWW has worked with consultants to educate ourselves and others regarding the value of our community forest: The WWNC helps avoid hundreds of thousands of gallons of stormwater runoff annually, absorbs over 1,000 tons of carbon dioxide and other pollutants, and helps reduce area temperatures. Our precious natural area provides extraordinary opportunities for outdoor recreation, including hiking, biking, walking, skiing, birdwatching, nature photography — opportunities that are especially important for retaining and recruiting businesses, families and individuals to our region.
And, of special importance, FWW learned that mature forests such as the WWNC are eligible for annual carbon sequestration payments to keep the forest standing.
FWW has learned about proper management techniques for our natural area.
Multiple consulting forest experts have confirmed that the WWNC is especially healthy.
Multiple FWW webinars have pointed to ecologically sound management for invasive plants and have identified various forest management goals, including the preservation of songbird habitat.
FWW has sought (and received) grants, produced a monthly newsletter, scheduled WWNC bird and plant walks, co-sponsored a WWNC artists’ event, provided radio interviews, worked with numerous state-wide conservation and forestry groups, conducted a WWNC-use survey, hosted a petition, and developed a comprehensive website (friendsofwhiteswoods.org).
Expert and citizen input is essential to preserve the WWNC for the benefit of all. Friends of White’s Woods has worked for a year to place this essential information in public view and has experienced overwhelming public support. But White Township seems to disregard it all. It is so important to save White’s Woods.
Sara King
Indiana