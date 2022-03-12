It’s all fun and games.
Anticipation. Excitement.
Until it’s not. Pang!
Something … is not right.
Thirst? Hunger? Something nagging.
A “need” to relieve.
Craving. A signal.
That I need something. Right. Now.
It feels very real.
Pang … No excitement.
Anticipate no relief.
Hungry all the time.
Gambling, like a treat, stimulates the reward center in the brain. Treats in moderation are okay. In fact, it is good to treat oneself in moderation. When we treat ourselves with something that stimulates the reward center in our brain, feel-good chemicals are produced.
The problem with gambling, as with other addictive substances and behaviors, is that the amount of feel-good chemicals released is often higher than the usual amount released with other “treats” or fun activities. If you gamble enough, you will build a tolerance for these feel-good chemicals, and so you’ll need to gamble more to experience the reward, or brain treat.
Additionally, you will get less pleasure from normally pleasurable activities like hanging out with your best friend, going on a date, having a game night, treating yourself to a fancy coffee or a chocolate truffle.
Gambling takes the “fun” out of games.
We live in a culture dominated by social media, fast food and fast fixes. All of these things are designed to activate our brain’s reward center and keep us fixated on the next best thing rather than the relationships and experiences we can have when we connect with each other in the here and now.
I’m not sure that our community really “needs” something else that disconnects us from our lives and our relationships.
Personally, I’d like the mall to take a “gamble” on another venture, rather than create a space where we sit at slot machines all day pulling the lever for our next fast fix.
Megan C. Miller is executive director of The Open Door of Indiana.