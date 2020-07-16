On July 9, 2020, the Indiana Garden Club held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for completion of the beautification and restoration of the Jimmy Stewart Garden on Vinegar Hill.
The club received a grant from the National Garden Club Inc. specifically for this project as part of the Plant America Project. Receiving a national grant such as this is a first for the Indiana Garden Club and we are very proud to be a recipient of such an honor.
We are also celebrating our 90th anniversary this year. Indiana Garden Club has been a viable organization in the community since 1930. Our history, which is available for viewing, is cataloged at the Special Collections and University Archives at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
We thank state Sen. Joe Pittman and state Rep. Jim Struzzi for attending our celebration and offering their words of appreciation and encouragement.
The Indiana Garden Club is very fortunate to have received the grant from the National Garden Club Inc., and appreciate the local support of Indiana Borough, the Jimmy Stewart Museum, Twolick Valley Nursery, Crooked Creek Creations, Indiana Lowe’s, the Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers Association and the Indiana Tourist Bureau. Special thanks to Dave Fairman for volunteering his free time and personal equipment.
We thank the community for their support of May Mart and our organization over our 90 years of serving the community.
Candace Joseph
president, Indiana Garden Club