Editor, what could possibly be your reason for printing a letter to the editor that is threatening shoppers at Walmart for not wearing a mask? Are you trying to scare people away from shopping, or make people even less trusting of their fellow citizens?
Your guidelines call for fact. They should be expanded to no threats. There are absolutely no facts in his letter, but several threats.
Some paper and cloth masks do no good according to some studies. Do the research.
White privilege. That is a liberal talking point to encourage racism. Is that what the editors of the paper want more of? And killing innocent people! Also a liberal talking point that encourages fear and isn’t true. I don’t expect the readers to have all the facts and the truth, but I do expect your editors to have them. Trying to scare your readers isn’t acceptable.
Shame on Mr. Mask Man and your editors for trying to cause anxiety and fear of shopping, not of the COVID, but of a man who wants to obey the mask and disobey the social distancing by getting in my face.
Suzanne Conner
Indiana