I’d like to express my disgust at a recent letter submitted by Blair Coleman. He unjustly defamed Supervisor Gene Gemmell, accusing him of ignoring the demands made by the Colemans for a noise ordinance.
I think it shows Mr. Gemmell’s diligence that he showed up at a recent fundraiser to check on the sound level. But nothing ever seems to please the Colemans. They continue to demand and defame. Mr. Gemmell was spot on, and true decibel meter readings from experienced sound people can prove that — not the staged one that appears on the Mutts of Merit Facebook page.
My family owned Jim Davis Auto Body for 50 years. During that time we ran grinders, buffers and other high-frequency equipment often late at night. We also left our outside flood lights on for night drop-offs by customers. Now lights that have been in use for 30 years are a nuisance?
We have been videoed daily for months by Kelly Coleman. Anyone visiting me or the new business is subject to being videoed, even my grandchildren! You have to ask yourself, “Why kids?”
She has accused the White Township Supervisors of not listening or acting quickly enough to their demands. She has targeted Mr. Gemmell in particular.
So, when he shows up to investigate a fundraiser she tried to stop for months, she’s not satisfied with his opinions? Calling him an old dude who probably has hearing loss?
What about Blair Coleman? If it bothered him so much have bands play, why did he sit in his front porch listening for hours?
Mr. Gemmell performed his job as a supervisor and attended this event. But the outcome didn’t please the Colemans. I wonder if anything ever does or will, other than violating others First Amendment rights?
Dennis Davis
Indiana
