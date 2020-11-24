Pennsylvania has one of the largest state legislatures in the country.
One would think that this would give private citizens greater access to their legislators and therefore more input into the legislative process.
Unfortunately, this is not the case, particularly when it comes to the issue of gerrymandering.
Seventy percent of Pennsylvanians polled want to see an independent commission determine voting districts, instead of the “behind closed doors” process used by the legislators now.
The process now used often draws district maps to create safe districts for the legislators and senators, so there is no need for them to be responsive to the needs and opinions of citizens.
In 2019, legislation establishing an independent citizens’ commission was introduced in both the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and in the Senate.
Both bills provided for an open and nonpartisan redistricting process, but our members of the House of Representatives and our senators found a way to side step the issue and neither bill survived.
Currently, Senate Bill 1242 has been introduced to address the issue of gerrymandering in another way.
It does not create an independent citizens’ commission, but it does provide for transparency and accountability in the redistricting process.
And we citizens would be much better served by an open and transparent process.
Please consider contacting Sen. Joe Pittman at (724)-357-0151 to express your support for this legislation.
L.K. (Bonnie) Adair
Blairsville