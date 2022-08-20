I write this letter because I am awestruck by the mutiny that has taken place in this country, especially in the state of Pennsylvania. During the time of the pandemic, and post pandemic, during economic and fiscal downturn, during the decline of election integrity, during the times of burning cities, riots and protests, and fear being broadcast ad nauseam on the nightly news, we have been left onboard a sinking ship without a Captain. The voyage on the Titanic seems like a pleasure cruise compared to what we are facing both now and in the future.
As Pennsylvanians, it would seem that no Captain could be found, even those hiding in basements would prove incapable or at the very least be considered the storm stirring up the seas, rather than the Master and Commander steering the ship to calm waters. We have searched our government, we have searched our universities, we have searched our communities, and yes, we have even looked for leadership from our churches, and still none could be found. Like Israel in need of a king, like David tending his sheep, soon both Pennsylvania and Doug Mastriano would be brought together to establish Pennsylvania as the free state and peaceable kingdom that William Penn believed it always was and would be. We would have leadership again; we would have a captain who would and will steer Pennsylvania to greatness again.
Ironically, the very media that tried to cancel him, are the very ones who brought Doug Mastriano to our attention. Facebook became the prophetic tool that brought Senator Mastriano to the helm of this stately ship. His fireside worship and chats would bring comfort to a state that was forced to lock down, quarantine, close schools, close churches, shut down small businesses, wear masks and faced veiled threats of forced vaccination, so on and so forth. His daily “Where’s Wolf?” videos would highlight the lack of leadership we faced by the current administration. His doggedness in tracking down the perpetrators of injustice and Machiavellian manipulations by calling them out on the senate floor as well as on social media and in the press gave this great state of Pennsylvania hope. He became a champion for those who were feeling threatened and imprisoned by the very government they had come to trust. Soon, calls for Senator Mastriano to run for governor would be echoed far and wide, and in the grand year of 2022, the hopes and faith of Pennsylvania would be made sight when Doug Mastriano would secure the nomination for Governor by a landslide.
Why, you may ask or perhaps even how, the truth is Doug Mastriano has done what no other politician has ever been able to do in the state of Pennsylvania, he has become both candidate and champion of the people. As a retired Colonel of the US Military of 30 years, a very well-educated man holding multiple degrees including a Doctor of History, as well as serving as our current State Senator, it is clear from his resume that he is the man to lead this state; however, Doug is not the man based on merit alone but on his moral and solid foundational faith that it takes to steer a people. The book of Proverbs cautions us that “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice; But when a wicked man rules, the people groan” (Proverbs 29:2). I am ready to hear the laughter and rejoicing of righteous rule again in Pennsylvania, aren’t you?
Doug has led his family, he has led those who served, he has led those who worked with him from other nations as the director of NATO’s Joint Intelligence Center in Afghanistan, he has led his students as a professor at the US Army War College (PAWC) in Carlisle, PA, and he has led as a Pennsylvania State Senator, and yes, he has even led in church. He more than knows the way to the governor’s office, in fact, after the clear example of 2020, one might say, he knows it better than its current inhabitant. He has the people’s ear, and he speaks with the people’s voice. He not only lives up to his pledge to protect and defend both the Constitution of the United States and the State of Pennsylvania, but he knows what it says and implements its truths. We need Doug to repair this leaky vessel and lead us to calmer waters.
I simply ask the editorial staff of this newspaper, to provide the fair and balanced reporting that once made journalism a profession to be sought after and trusted, and to work with our next governor of Pennsylvania, not against him. We need leadership we can trust, and we need transparency back not just in our government but in the reporting of it as well. It’s time that the media and the people receive the leadership of Doug Mastriano to take Pennsylvania from the sinking vessel of the Titanic to the championing sturdiness of “Old Ironside,” the U.S.S. Constitution. Let’s go from cruise control to the enlistment of establishing a strong leadership and a strong government, and in turn a strong state.
Thank you for sharing your space and your time with me, and I hope that together, we will see Pennsylvania well into the future with a newfound hope, purpose and direction steered with the fortitude and conviction of righteous leadership.
Marlena H Johnston
Homer City