Having served as clerk of the Orphans’ Court for 26 years, many of the more sensitive issues pertaining to the courts, such as adoption and guardianships, came across my desk.
When reviewing one of the first cases done by Gina Force in 2016, I was impressed with the detailed documentation and legal writing by a newcomer to the courts. As the years passed, it was a privilege to work with Attorney Force and clients.
Attorney Force is knowledgeable of the complex laws regarding adoptions and guardianships. She also has the integrity and compassion to deal with the emotions and personalities involved with these cases.
Her experience gained in the Orphans’ Court along with serving as assistant district attorney and her private law practice makes her the right choice to serve as Common Pleas Court judge.
She has the intensity and determination for the people of Indiana County to offer what is fair and honest in her decisions. The Family Law Court would be well-served with Force behind the bench.
Patricia Streams-Warman
Indiana