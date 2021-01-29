I have been vegetable gardening locally from 1979 to 2020. I have recorded the killing frost calendar date for each of these years.
On average, the killing frost date from the years 1979 to 1988 was Oct. 1. Averaging the date for the last 10 years, 2011 to 2020, the date was Oct. 24, over three weeks later in the year. The climate has warmed.
Warming is detrimental. I give just one example: The local apple crop needs 900 to 1,300 hours below 40 degrees Fahrenheit in the winter for the tree to produce fruit.
Everyone can do their part to reduce global warming, e.g., upgrading our home insulation.
We’ve recently added eight inches of blown cellulose to our attic and one inch of High-R-6 urethane sheeting to the outside of our house before residing.
The savings in fuel consumption was at least a third.
Dr. Frank L. Ballas
IUP environmental chemist, retired