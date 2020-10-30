I have always had the inspiration for art, even as a child. Now as an adult in a master’s program for art studio, one reoccurring theme I find in my studies is what classifies art as beautiful, and what truth is in art. According to some of the art critics, nature is beautiful and true, and if art represents nature, then the artwork itself is considered to have beauty, and to hold truth. The scriptures tell us what truth is. God is truth.
An artist would never have the inspiration to create unless the inspiration came from the creator himself. As artists, we are inspired by what we see.
The Lord guides our hands to express his creations, and through our work, we connect our viewers to him. God puts inspiration into the artist’s spirit that cannot come from their own mind.
How amazing our lives are that we live! Our world was created by the greatest artist!
The great masters, and the artists whose names will forever be recorded in history for their work, were only inspired by God’s creations they witnessed.
Some say art is a worthless major to study, or to pursue as a career. For those who think that, look at your world. Even you are a creation. You are a living artwork that the Lord has made, meant to inspire. Can you say art is worthless? Each new day is an artwork that the Lord has made. A masterpiece.
Priscilla Boring
Creekside