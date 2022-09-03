Doug Mastriano claims that he’s a Christian. He says God picked him to be Pennsylvania’s governor. Trump was called “God’s man,” too. God must have lowered His standards as put forth in Proverbs 6: 16-19, “The Seven Things That God Hates.”
“Haughty eyes.” What arrogance to say God picked you, Mastriano! What audacity to think that classified information belongs to you, ex-President Trump, and that you’re above the law!
“A lying tongue.” Mastriano spread conspiracy theories, COVID-19 disinformation, was photographed breaking through police barriers and paid to bus insurrectionists to the Capitol to carry out an ill-fated coup, breaking two oaths of office.
In New York, Trump can never set up another “charitable” organization because he kept donated money for himself, evaded taxes, didn’t pay workers and cheated on his wives. Then came “The Big Lie” that the 2020 election was rigged, despite 67 judgments finding “no evidence.” When Trump expected to lose to Hillary Clinton, he claimed that the election was rigged. When he won, silence. Trump said he loves the Bible, but he couldn’t repeat one verse.
“The shedding of innocent blood.” Both Mastriano and Trump encouraged violence on Jan. 6, 2021. Seven people died in connection to the insurrection. Bloodthirsty rioters wanted to hang Mike Pence.
“Devising Evil Schemes.” What an “evil scheme,” the attempt to sow confusion with fake electors. What “evil scheme” did Trump have in mind when he stole classified documents?
“Feet that rush to evil.” Mastriano was there on Jan. 6 and Trump wanted to be. He was aware that his supporters were armed and he tried to get them in without going through metal detectors, saying, “I don’t ... care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me.”
“Bearing False Witness” is not just telling lies but spreading them. This is linked to the last of the Seven: “Stirring up strife” in the country.
Two final Scriptures: “Satan is the Father of Liars” (John 8:44) and Proverbs 13:20, paraphrased, who you vote for is a reflection of your character.
Mastriano is not a Christian by any standards, certainly not God’s.
Janice Dembosky
Indiana