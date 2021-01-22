Hi, folks. Don’t give up even though Satan has stolen the presidency of the United States. God is still in control.
How could this country let election fraud in almost every state happen? These Democrats are pure evil! President Donald Trump’s people were in Washington to support the president at a rally, but they weren’t the ones who broke into the capital causing all the damage.
The Democrats were totally against the border wall, but it’s OK for them to put up fences all around the state capitols.
So if President Trump is only around a 30 percent approval rating, then why are so many troops heavily armed while the Democrats want to take away our Second Amendment and take away all of our guns? Why wasn’t the National Guard sent to all the states that were being damaged?
Now I would like to know why a letter on Jan. 16 was published with 405 words. About a month or so ago, a letter I wrote to the editor had less than 350 words and it was cut short with no explanation.
If any of my letters are over 350 words, show me the same consideration, or stick firmly to the 350-word rule.
Another thing, tell the ones who draw the cartoons to grow up and quit trying to ruin the president of the United States.
I want you all to know I am a proud supporter of President Donald Trump, and I do believe he is the greatest president the United States ever had.
May God bless us all, and may God bless the United States of America.
Rick Stancombe
Indiana