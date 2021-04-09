After World War I, the Treaty of Versailles left Germany’s economy in a state of turmoil. Germany was forced to make reparations for the war. Put simply, they had debt they just couldn’t pay in more ways than one. So, they did the only thing that a government can control and that is the money supply. They fired up the money printing machine.
The result was hyperinflation. The mark became so devalued that it was trading at a rate of 4 trillion to 1 American dollar. There are stories of the mark being used for party confetti in 1923 for New Year’s Eve celebrations because the mark was cheaper than actual party confetti in America.
Fast forward to Zimbabwe in 2007. Zimbabwe did the same thing as Germany. Guess what happened?
Hyperinflation took over and the monthly rate of inflation was 79.6 billion percent and over the year inflation was 89.7 sextrillion percent.
Well! Here we are! Uncle Sam has fired up the money-printing machine! Trillions are being spent!
Here are my questions: Do our elected officials realize what they are doing and how it will effect us? Do our elected officials operate their personal finances this way? Why aren’t our elected officials working on being more fiscally responsible? Or are they more worried about getting re-elected than spending our money?
Do you think what happened in Germany and Zimbabwe can’t happen here?
Lest we forget!
God bless America and may God bless you!
Mark Elgin
Indiana