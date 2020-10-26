I am writing to express my concern regarding the faculty and staff retrenchments at IUP.
I am a graduate student at IUP and am frustrated with the lack of transparency by university leadership. The students, faculty and staff are not at fault for IUP or PASSHE’s financial issues. Yet, we are the ones suffering most.
I am in a humanities Ph.D. program, but the initial announcements make it seem as though the humanities and fine arts do not matter, as IUP’s new areas of focus are everything but the humanities and fine arts.
Leadership claims that “IUP believes in the arts and humanities” and the “majors and programs are not being abandoned.”
Sadly, I do not believe that, as they are getting rid of the faculty that make the programs and majors what they are.
University leadership claims that students are grandfathered into their programs, but I do not understand how that is the case when the faculty members will be gone next year. This does not just apply to the humanities and fine arts, as they are retrenching faculty from all colleges and programs, making it incredibly unfair to the students, retrenched faculty, and the faculty that remain, as they will likely be overloaded.
It is clear to me that IUP is not thinking about the immediate or lasting impacts of faculty retrenchment. I urge that readers make their voices heard in relation to IUP’s recent announcements.
Brianna Doyle
Indiana