My neighbor and I drastically disagree about politics. He’s right that we have to talk about it, to stave off estrangement. He is unaware of any significant inequality in the U.S., just one of many points of disagreement between two individuals, a liberal and a conservative.
Soon afterward my political sign was spray-painted and Kamala Harris was called a “hoe.” I believe this one word evokes sexism and racism. It’s a clear example of a woman being referred to differently than a man. That’s inequality. It’s easy to dismiss graffiti by saying, “kids.” Those kids, however, learn from adults, the radio and their particular newsfeed.
The irrational, hateful conservative media has taught people to speak of liberals in angry and demeaning ways. To listeners of this genre, incivility became the norm. I’ve known many good people who are conservatives and don’t hesitate to demean a Democrat in abusive, irrational language. It’s learned behavior that ruins compromise and mutual understanding.
There is no war on Christmas. There are no Obamacare death panels and no wall. Climatologists are not all liars. Hillary Clinton is not a criminal. Bill Clinton is not the Antichrist. The earth is not flat. These are patently ridiculous ideas that cause hate media listeners to not be taken seriously as people. A willful embrace of ignorance and a purposeful refusal to think critically are needed to perpetuate this mindset.
Followers of this form of conservative media were primed and ready when the biggest BS-er of them all came along. If someone refers to democratic women as “hoes” it negates any sensible message. If a person insults a candidate’s gender or skin color, I suggest a more persuasive approach.
Reason is influential on liberals. Altruistic goals would be an added benefit. In the spirit of my talkative neighbor I welcome a refutation here in letters to the editor. If the writer is unable to rebut without anger or denigration, that person will have failed at meaningful discourse as surely as the graffitist. Meanwhile I will converse with my neighbor across our metaphoric fence.
Malcolm Hermann
South Mahoning Township