As I was going through the drive-thru at the Blairsville McDonald’s, I ordered a large milkshake.
When I got to the first window, the lady said a mistake was made and the fellow in front of me had my order on his and he had already paid for it.
She said he told me “Merry Christmas!”
I tried to follow him out, but I couldn’t catch up.
So, for the blessed man in the red Chevy pickup: Thank you and God bless you!
In today’s world, with more fear than faith, God still continues to allow us to see angels and Santa Claus.
Sincerely a very grateful grandma.
Kathi Rainey
Seward