Letter to Editor

As I was going through the drive-thru at the Blairsville McDonald’s, I ordered a large milkshake.

When I got to the first window, the lady said a mistake was made and the fellow in front of me had my order on his and he had already paid for it.

She said he told me “Merry Christmas!”

I tried to follow him out, but I couldn’t catch up.

So, for the blessed man in the red Chevy pickup: Thank you and God bless you!

In today’s world, with more fear than faith, God still continues to allow us to see angels and Santa Claus.

Sincerely a very grateful grandma.

Kathi Rainey

Seward

Tags