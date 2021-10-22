My name is Christina Lutz, and I’m a volunteer with Soldiers’ Angels.
Soldiers’ Angels is a national 501©3 charity, dedicated to providing aid, comfort and resources to the military, veterans and their families.
In 2003, Patti Patton-Bader founded Soldiers’ Angels when her oldest son, Staff Sgt. Brandon Varn, was deployed in Iraq. Her son made comments that he was one of the few soldiers receiving care packages, so Patti gathered some friends and neighbors and they began sending packages to his whole platoon.
More and more requests for help came … from soldiers, from combat hospitals, from the families of America’s warriors.
There is so much more to Patti’s story. What she has created to help our service members, our wounded, our veterans and so many more goes beyond words.
Please allow me a few minutes of your time, to expand more on what we do:
• Deployed support: Soldiers’ Angels has six teams of Angel volunteers who provide support to deployed service members. Every year, the six teams send thousands of cards, letters and care packages and other requested items to service members that are deployed all around the world.
The following are our the teams we have:
- Angels Bakers Team
- Deployment Adoptions Team
- Letter Writing Team
- Chaplain Support Team
- Ladies of Liberty Team
- Special Operations Forces Team
In addition, Soldiers’ Angels also offers support to wounded veterans and the families of our military. All of which have different areas of help given.
Please, I ask you, visit our website and see exactly the help we provide our military and their families: www.soldiersangels.org.
Then I ask this of you, please let others know. Please let them know, there are ways to show their appreciation and help them, just as they have always helped us in times of need. They have protected our country and her people. This is how we can thank them.
In the words of GK Chesterton: “The true soldier fights, not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him.”
I thank you so much for your time.
Sincerely,
Christina Lutz
Soldiers’ Angels volunteer
Indiana