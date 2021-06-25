Friends of White’s Woods board members expressed concern at the June 9 White Township Board of Supervisors meeting regarding action taken by the board at its April 30 special meeting.
Here is why: At this April 30 special meeting, supervisors approved a motion “authorizing Milt Lady to create a full-time position for Community Development,” which translated (somehow!) into a new White Township full-time job opening now advertised on the township website as “Public Relations & Communications Specialist.” This new staff position (including benefits) is likely to cost township taxpayers between $50,000 and $75,000 annually.
FWW’s concern? The Pennsylvania Sunshine Act, 65 Pa.C.S. §§ 701-716, “requires agencies to deliberate and take official action on agency business in an open and public meeting. It requires that meetings have prior notice, and that the public can attend, participate, and comment before an agency takes that official action.” (Pennsylvania Office of Open Records)
But this April 30 meeting did not have an agenda that was published in advance: Citizens were not alerted to the fact that this formal action to expend substantial taxpayer funds was under consideration. Citizens had no opportunity to comment on this new position. Virtual access to this meeting (legally required at the time) was not provided. Citizens were prevented from attending or participating in this meeting as legally mandated.
In sum, the public was largely prohibited from any opportunity to provide public comment before this official action involving substantial expenditure of taxpayer funds was approved.
Unfortunately, for White Township, business as usual.
And, so, the FWW board members expressed their concern. Prior notice and public input in township decision-making are both important and legally required. Without citizen involvement, the public can find itself in a very bad muddle (just as we did when we discovered a timbering plan for White’s Woods that had been developed mostly out of public view for nearly 16 months prior).
Norma Tarnoff
Indiana