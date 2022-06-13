The recent surge of shootings, particularly the Uvalde elementary school in Texas, has prompted me to speak out.
I grew up in western Pennsylvania with a father and uncles who were very avid hunters and, early on, developed a healthy respect for guns and gun safety. I am a lawyer by profession and a firm believer in our Constitution. I’m very familiar with the Second Amendment. I also believe that our Constitution is not static but is rather a comprehensive law open to varying degrees of flexible interpretation.
America’s fascination with guns has gone beyond any rational explanation. Virtually all of the mass shootings have been hate inspired and/or the result of access to guns by crazies. For the most part, the shootings have been perpetrated by young males (with a few exceptions such as the Las Vegas massacre).
None of the shooters, to my knowledge, were women. However, few of the shootings would have been stopped by existing background checks, nor would many more be precluded by more stringent background checks.
It is no longer a matter of constitutional protection or gun rights issues. Our current gun laws are stupid and it is an outrage to maintain the status quo. The rights of gun advocates can be protected while adopting safeguards that would minimize the number of mass murders of our innocent children and adults. There is an urgent need for balance and compromise.
Consider, for instance, a law permitting only single cartridge loading (in handguns or rifles) with a three-bullet maximum. If hunters can’t hit a deer or other game with three shots, they’re not going to get it. Maybe more time on a shooting range would be in order.
The same goes for those feeling the need to protect themselves. If three shots aren’t enough, buy a shotgun. However, no more assault rifles!
As a result of the mass shooting epidemic, a number of school districts in western Pennsylvania have inaugurated class instruction to teach kids how best to protect themselves against armed intruders. We have resorted to teaching this to 8- and 9-year-old third-graders. How sick is that?
Our kids are the lifeblood of our Constitution. The cost would indeed be great to implement serious gun control. But we all know that it is not a matter of expense. Things aren’t going to get better without immediate and drastic action.
Robert W. Lambert
Indiana