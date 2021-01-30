After all the ignored, under-investigated and unprosecuted election crime across our country, continuing from Nov. 3, 2020, Comrade Pelosi and her Democomms have introduced H.R.1, which aims to enshrine election fraud in (un)American national legislation.
The elements of H.R.1 should alarm every American, even some Democrats. H.R.1 contains provisions that destroy any hope of secure, free and fair elections in America. Its nature can only be labeled communist by any rational and impartial citizen.
H.R.1 destroys the Republic and accelerates democracy to its ultimate mob-rule tyrannical end. The tyrants only allow the mob to rule until the tyrants can show the need for the unruly (but democratic!) mob to be controlled or crushed — for its own good, of course.
It has happened in many notable instances around the world over the last hundred years. It is quickly happening here in America. Democomm leaders call it unity. What they mean is power ... power to them, not to the people.
So what are millions of law abiding, formerly free (if your vote is stolen, you ain’t free), voting citizens of the American republic supposed to do in the face of this communistic onslaught (in the name of democracy of course) by the highest levels of the government?
If we wait for God to help us we’ll be waiting in despair, if not for ourselves then for our posterity.
Some folks say God helps those who help themselves. The American republic is mankind’s last great hope on Earth. We are like that frog enjoying its swim in the pot of cool water, on top of a hot stove. Not much time left. Some readers will recall Jefferson’s statement about the Tree of Liberty needing to be refreshed. Truth seekers should check out The Epoch Times.
On another issue: Maybe local do-gooders could live-trap problem coyotes, sterilize them then release them to continue their depredations on birds and wildlife, just like the feral cats.
Great Britain and South Dakota long ago recognized cats, not shrinking habitat, as the major contributor to declining bird populations. It should be illegal to release any cat into the wild under any circumstance or pretense. Maybe the growing coyote population is feeding on the feral cats. At least the law allows us to shoot coyotes.
Randy Cornman
White Township