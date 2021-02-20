After 30 years of service, Indiana County Habitat for Humanity regretfully accepted the resignation of Mary Beth Rine from our board of directors.
Habitat for Humanity is an international, ecumenical housing ministry launched in 1976 with our local chapter taking shape in 1991. Mary Beth was on the board from its inception as they brought people together to provide simple, decent homes to all of God’s people. During her tenure, Habitat has undergone meany changes, but our core mission remains the same — to eliminate substandard housing in Indiana County one family at a time. Mary Beth served as the first house was dedicated in Commodore in early 1992 and through the construction of 12 other family homes.
Our current project in Graceton is transforming an eyesore property into one that will enhance rather than detract from that community. It is exciting to see the selected family work so diligently toward their goal of 500 hours of “sweat equity” as they help renovate their forever home.
We are an all-volunteer organization, so all donations of time, materials and funds go directly toward costs associated with the current and future projects.
Our website is www.habitatforindi anacounty.org, and we have a page on Facebook. Although people with skills are always welcome, our work teams only require volunteers over the age of 16 willing to wield a broom, hammer or paint brush.
We cannot thank Mary Beth sufficiently for being part of the foundation of the Indiana Chapter, but we wish much success in her future service to others.
The board of directors
Habitat for Humanity Indiana County