It’s ironic that I read the obituary for an old friend by the name of “Common Sense,” on the same day I read that Indiana Borough was considering placing even harsher restrictions on the COVID-19 ordinance.
It has been seven months since this pandemic started and all of a sudden the common sense citizens cannot be trusted to obey the current mandates. Why hamstring a business (especially restaurants) with only 25 people permitted to gather inside when they are allowed more with proper distancing, plus cooler weather is coming which will curtail outside dining and cause even more stress?
Why will families be restricted from standing in line when the ice cream man comes around their neighborhood? And why make those few people with a good reason for not
wearing a mask show proof of a disability?
The timing indicates IUP is the catalyst. Every fall the influx of students changes the dynamics of our small, common sense town.
There is more traffic, more pedestrians, more parties (good and bad), business booms and the town comes alive (no ordinances).
This year will be different with all the state restrictions, fewer students on campus and uptown, less business being transacted and fewer problems. IUP, from what I understand, is doing a good job of promoting proper distancing, mask wearing and virus containment with constant education and positive reinforcement.
Why are we so afraid that these students, while enjoying their college experience, are going to cause a rampant spread of the virus?
This ordinance would make Indiana even more restrictive to its citizens and visitors than what the state of Pennsylvania has implemented? And, cause even more back lash, controversy and resistance.
We are going to sorely miss you “Common Sense,” may you rest in peace.
Jim Fleming
Indiana