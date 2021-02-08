Public shaming has become a national and local pastime. Spewing hate about another person, whether true or not, hurts not only the target of hate speech but also shames the person who does the shaming. As a friend once told me, “It’s kind of hard to sling mud and keep your own hands clean.”
It seems that the latest target of hate speech is being directed at folks who have received the COVID vaccine. Is that person “eligible” to receive it? If not, did they jump in front of others to get the vaccine?
Local public shaming occurred at the last Indiana County Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 27. A speaker accused Commissioner Sherene Hess of not being “eligible” to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and that she selfishly had jumped in front of the line.
Unfortunately, the accuser spoke without getting the facts. One fact is that the more people who get the COVID-19 vaccine, the sooner we can contain the mutating virus, thus making us all safer.
Commissioner Hess, and many others, are eligible due to a medical condition that makes them very vulnerable to dying from COVID if they become infected.
Specifically, “Pennsylvania health officials announced that anyone 65 and older or in high-risk health categories is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Commissioner Hess should be commended for publicly demonstrating that getting the COVID-19 vaccine shot is safe.
At the commissioners meeting, she also demonstrated how public officials who are unfairly attacked can respond in a polite and professional manner.
Thank you, Commissioner Hess, for all you do and for all you have done over the years for the residents of Indiana County!
Patti Holmes
Indiana