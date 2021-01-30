This letter is in response to Rick Stancombe’s letter titled “God is still in control” (Jan. 22, 2021). How ill-informed this man truly is, is really astonishing. As with many, not all, Trump supporters. How will we ever come together to tackle issues when one side accuses the other of being “Satan” and “pure evil”?
Enough of the childish name-calling. This kind of thinking and rhetoric will not solve a darn thing. He goes on to say that “Donald Trump’s people” were in Washington to support the rally, but weren’t the ones who broke into the Capitol causing the damage and chaos ... well, who was it then, Mr. Stancombe? You did not go on to say who was responsible, nor did you give any evidence that it wasn’t Trump supporters.
And about the fences that were put up around the Capitol and other state capitols, unlike the border wall, they came down for the most part in the next couple of days after the inauguration. They were to keep people and citizens safe from any type of unrest that may have occurred and thankfully did not happen. And I, for one, am not totally against the border wall, it just needs to be done humanely and by letting immigrants in legally.
Bottom line, the election is over and it was not won by President Biden by cheating or having been stolen. He won a fair and true election. Move on.
As for the editorial cartoons, we both know that those cartoons can go both ways, so if you are offended by them, just don’t read or look at them.
Not everyone who didn’t support Mr. Trump is “pure evil,” Mr. Stancombe. And we all do not have to agree on everything, of course, but let us be adults and compassionate people about the issues that affect all of us Americans and maybe, just maybe, in time we can start to heal and work on the things that are dividing our beautiful nation.
Heather Shaffer
Indiana