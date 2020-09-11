Help local restaurants. Please consider helping small-business restaurants in our area by sitting down or ordering takeout. We need these restaurants to remain open.
I guarantee McDonald’s, Eat ‘n’ Park, Wendy’s, Burger King and all the chain restaurants will make it through this with their million-dollar ad budgets.
Our local restaurants: Spaghetti Benders, Luigi’s, Sy’s, Rinaldi’s, Nap’s, Bruno’s, Coy’s and all the other hometown restaurants don’t have million-dollar budgets. So next time you are going out, please pick local.
Dennie Koscho
Heilwood