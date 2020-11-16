Football and hockey are tough contact sports governed by rules enforced by the referees. Players who break or ignore the rules are penalized and can be removed from the game if they persist in foul play.
Politics has no such rules. Politics have been corrupted by money ever since Citizens United became law and allowed corporations and rich individuals to interfere in our democracy.
We, the public have the only sanction — our votes are the bedrock for the democratic process.
We voted on Nov. 3 and most of the votes have been counted. President-Elect Biden has won a majority of the electoral college and 50.4 percent of the popular votes.
Ex-President Donald J. Trump refuses to concede and is hiring a squad of lawyers to contest the results in several states.
Aided by Republican senators, he is willfully blocking the transition process. This has never happened in any other election in our nation’s history.
A smooth transition was the true hallmark of our democratic process.
We now must wait for the inauguration of the Biden-Harris administration before the task of healing our divided nation can begin. We can all help restore common sense and national pride if we:
1. Talk to anybody who will listen.
2. Listen to anybody who wants to talk to us.
3. Respect everybody — whether we agree with them or not.
Peace y’all.
Gordon Knox
Indiana