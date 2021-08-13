In the Aug. 7-8, 2021, weekend edition of The Indiana Gazette, puzzling information appears. The front page headline stated “U.S. hiring surges in July.”
Paul Wiseman, an AP Economics Writer, reports in the first paragraph that employers added 943,000 jobs in July. Three paragraphs later he says the “Labor Department collected its data for the report in mid-July.” In the business section, front page, Martin Crutsinger another AP Economics Writer repeats “the country added 943,000 jobs in July.” At least Martin did not say the data was collected in mid-July.
So how is it that data collected in mid-July can be presented as 943,000 jobs were created in July? Should we expect that after the smoke clears and the mirrors are shuttered that we will learn that 1,800,000 jobs were actually created in July? After all the second half has yet to be counted!
Bob Shively
Indiana