Indiana County voters make good choices given the history in the election of state senator for the 41st District. The longevity of Sen. Patrick Stapleton for 30 years, followed by Sen. Don White for 18 years, shows the voters approved of their initial choice.
Sen. Joe Pittman is no exception. He was overwhelmingly elected to complete an 18-month term when White retired, and what an unchartered stretch he tackled. Faced with the COVID-19 pandemic and its domino effect to our commonwealth’s health, industry and wealth, Pittman and his staff remained diligent, keeping district offices open to assist with unemployment claims, PennDOT problems and assisting the less fortunate to find food and shelter.
Combating the bureaucratic red tape became more prominent with a vacant Harrisburg. Joe became the lead crusader against joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).
He drafted legislation, held hearings, approached senators on the other side of the aisle. No first-term senator could have navigated their way through this maze — let alone been a leader.
Following government closely, I have seen the dedication Pittman has to his constituents in four counties. He is commuting to Harrisburg for at least 90 session days, writing legislation to protect us. I see him here at county and township meetings but know he is heading to another one in a different county.
There isn’t a business development forum he isn’t advocating for his district. He’s from rural northern Indiana County and always has supported agriculture, well in tune with the issues farmers are enduring. Normally, covering four counties and representing 250,000 constituents requires time, energy and a learning curve. Not for Joe. He knows all his district and has been working on the long-range plan, not trying to survive his first year. One of the awesome things of working with Joe was just the privilege of doing so.
Now, I am like you and can only vote to keep him doing what only he has the tenacity and wisdom to accomplish with dedication and experience.
Sandi Gillette
Indiana