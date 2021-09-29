I spend a lot of time walking around the Borough of Indiana and one thing that strikes me wherever I go is the number of properties that are either for sale or for rent. We have lots of empty housing stock. The U.S. government needs to resettle tens of thousands of Afghans who assisted our troops during our 20-year war in Afghanistan.
Given the economic needs of our community, wouldn’t it make sense to submit a proposal to the U.S. government (State Department?) about helping to resettle several hundred families here? The federal government has earmarked billions of dollars for this resettlement program. It seems that this would be a win-win situation. Indiana would be able to fill the empty properties with money guaranteed by the federal government. The immigrants would come here with skills that could be put to good use in the community. I doubt there would be a problem with these people wanting to follow Sharia law since they have worked with Americans and understand our culture.
There is a strong likelihood that a number of these immigrants would also seek to further their skills by getting undergraduate or graduate degrees, which would benefit the university with its sagging enrollment. I have also spoken with a number of people in the building trades and they all have the same complaint: It is difficult to find skilled labor and people with a good work ethic. History has demonstrated that immigrants who are trying to rebuild their lives are incredibly hard-working and industrious. All in all, this would appear to be a boon for our community.
We would be helping those who placed themselves in harm’s way while they assisted our troops in Afghanistan and, at the same time, we would be helping to strengthen our local economy. Everybody wins. And that is rare these days.
talks to-trees
Indiana