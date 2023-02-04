I am a local leader for Fair Districts Pennsylvania. Like our umbrella organization, the League of Women Voters, we are a strictly non-partisan organization.
Since I have heard many people question our claim of non-partisanship, I write to define what that term means and how it applies to both organizations.
As non-partisan organizations, we do not advocate for candidates or political parties.
We do advocate for:
1. Government that is responsive to the will of the people.
2. Government that is accountable to our laws and constitution.
3. Government that is transparent.
In the service of achieving these goals, we do advocate for specific policies that would help bring them about and we do advocate against policies which would hinder their realization.
We see our mission as educating the public to the reasons for our advocacy. We acknowledge and embrace the public’s right to agree or disagree with those reasons and bring their views to the public square.
We feel that an informed public will be more empowered to engage in the processes of democracy, more inclined to participate by voting, and more motivated to become aware of the workings of our government. We do not tell people how to vote or what to think.
In short, we believe that democracy does not work as a spectator sport. Democracy does work only if an engaged and informed public remains aware of what our government does and voices its will in response.
George Washington, in his final address, had this to say about partisan politics:
“The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge ... is itself a frightful despotism. “
And this was his prescription to avoid it:
“Promote then, as an object of primary importance, institutions for the general diffusion of knowledge. In proportion as the structure of a government gives force to public opinion, it is essential that public opinion should be enlightened.”
I encourage every American to read the whole of this inspired and motivating speech and ask: How would our first president feel we have done with our democracy?
Stanley Chepaitis
Indiana